Conor Murgatroyd, Comfort Of The Evening, 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery
Tick Tock, Tick Tock, Tick Tock

If you enjoy how surrealist art plays around with realism, you’ll enjoy delving into this body of work

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
London-based painter Conor Murgatroyd is showing 12 of his new artworks in his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. These vibrant paintings explore a space where Murgatroyd’s subjective memory and objective history coexist, representing much of the human soul. Using historical influences, he rejects the idea of the past being a single cohesive narrative, and instead presents remembrance as a deeply personal act that changes based on human experience. If you enjoy how surrealist art plays around with realism, you’ll enjoy delving into this body of work.

WOAW Gallery (Wan Chai)
5 Sun Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

