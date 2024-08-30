Tick Tock, Tick Tock, Tick Tock

London-based painter Conor Murgatroyd is showing 12 of his new artworks in his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. These vibrant paintings explore a space where Murgatroyd’s subjective memory and objective history coexist, representing much of the human soul. Using historical influences, he rejects the idea of the past being a single cohesive narrative, and instead presents remembrance as a deeply personal act that changes based on human experience. If you enjoy how surrealist art plays around with realism, you’ll enjoy delving into this body of work.