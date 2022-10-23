Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Time for a Little Hug by Steven Choi

  • Art
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Gallery by the Harbour
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Following the success of its previous exhibition Le Petit Prince – Le Havre by Hong Kong artist Steven Choi – the first Chinese illustrator authorised by the licensor of Le Petit Prince – Whateversmiles Gallery by Medialink Group is hosting another solo exhibition by the artist titled Time for a Little Hug. Presented at Gallery by the Harbour from now until October 23, the exhibition showcases more than 20 playful and heart-warming artworks that illustrate Little White’s encounters with various characters from the Mr. Men Little Miss series along his journey of self-discovery, encouraging viewers to embrace their imperfections and see the brighter side of life whatever circumstances may bring.

There is also a wide range of exclusive collectables for visitors to take home souvenirs ranging from illustration books and original drawings to the first-ever Mr. Men Little Miss licensed Steven Choi album, art prints, blind box toys, as well as tees and pins, while an extension of Little White’s world of healing is available at Cupping Room in Harbour City, where limited edition Mr. Men Little Miss x Little White special drinks and cookies are served.

Details

Address:
Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.