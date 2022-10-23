Time for a Little Hug by Steven Choi

Time Out says

Following the success of its previous exhibition Le Petit Prince – Le Havre by Hong Kong artist Steven Choi – the first Chinese illustrator authorised by the licensor of Le Petit Prince – Whateversmiles Gallery by Medialink Group is hosting another solo exhibition by the artist titled Time for a Little Hug. Presented at Gallery by the Harbour from now until October 23, the exhibition showcases more than 20 playful and heart-warming artworks that illustrate Little White’s encounters with various characters from the Mr. Men Little Miss series along his journey of self-discovery, encouraging viewers to embrace their imperfections and see the brighter side of life whatever circumstances may bring.

There is also a wide range of exclusive collectables for visitors to take home souvenirs ranging from illustration books and original drawings to the first-ever Mr. Men Little Miss licensed Steven Choi album, art prints, blind box toys, as well as tees and pins, while an extension of Little White’s world of healing is available at Cupping Room in Harbour City, where limited edition Mr. Men Little Miss x Little White special drinks and cookies are served.