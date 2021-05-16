Time Travel by JPS Art Gallery

JPS Art Gallery has joined hands with Belowground to turn Landmark Atrium's basement into a mysterious underground subway station for the Time Travel group exhibition. Held from now until May 16, the exhibition features art pieces – including large-scale murals, canvas works, and sculptures – created by NYC graffiti artists Cope2 as well as homegrown artists Afa Annfa and Chino Lam. Inspired by the 1980 cinematic classic Somewhere in Time, the show invites its audience to step through modern subway doors and travel back in time to the late 1980s, the golden age of graffiti and street art in NYC.