Time Out says

Onfinitive Art Foundation from Hong Kong and Veta by Fer Francés from Madrid are collaborating for this exhibition of contemporary figurative paintings by 14 acclaimed and emerging artists from several generations and global locations. Particularly eye-grabbing names and works include Yoshitomo Nara’s vibrant painted characters; Devan Shimoyama, who draws on African American identity and anime; Alex Becerra, who plays with excess and the grotesque; contemporary renderings of historical moments by Liu Bin and Adrian Ghenie; as well as an early self-portrait by Yayoi Kusama. If you’re interested in seeing how humanity is treated in art around the world, this is the show to visit.