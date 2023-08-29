‘Trinity’ Art in Residence exhibition at Cordis, Hong Kong

Time Out says

To celebrate its eighth anniversary, the hotel has collaborated with three local artists for this exhibition

For the first time since the inception of Cordis, Hong Kong’s ‘Art in Residence’ programme, the hotel is featuring three artists in one exhibition. Cordis, Hong Kong’s art residency programme was established in 2016 to incubate and highlight Chinese artistic talents, fitting in with the hotel’s long-standing collection of contemporary art, which now number over 1,500 pieces.

Local Hong Kong artists William Tong, Terence Choi, and Miloza Ma have widely differing styles, but the three friends have come together to create works based on the theme of ‘Trinity’. The three artists are displaying pieces that reflect human psychology, religious ideology, and biological evolution.

Tong’s ‘Artificial Creature’ series was inspired by his personal love of insects, and features looming architectural structures behind misty colours. Choi’s signature monochrome-and-gold illustrations are a depiction of his own nocturnal habits during what he terms “the 25th hour” deep in the night. Meanwhile, Ma’s eye-catching pieces reveal much more than their cute appearances might suggest, symbolising the awakening of consciousness and subsequent enlightenment.

Cordis, Hong Kong is also showcasing three cocktails inspired by each artist, available to order at Alibi. The drink associated with Ma’s ‘Otherworldly Critter’ series is particularly Instagram-worthy, in a bright shade of teal with edible flower petals. Guests who indulge in these cocktails during the exhibition period will also receive a complimentary, custom-made coaster featuring one of the art pieces. Pay them a visit and grab a beautiful gift while stocks last.

The ‘Trinity’ Art in Residence exhibition is available for viewing in the hotel lobby from August 24 to September 15.