Trust & Confusion

Art Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art , Central Until Sunday December 5 2021
Trust & Confusion is an eight-month-long exhibition featuring over 20 newly commissioned works from artists around the world consisting of static artworks, audio works, and live performances such as dancing and singing – by a chorus of tone-deaf singers. The art show is split into a ‘day’ and ‘night’ theme. Inside the ‘day room’, artworks would change and evolve over the exhibition period, while the ‘night room’ will present a solo or duo showcase by different artists. So, whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning for another round, you’ll always be in for a surprise.

Details
Event website: https://www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/trust-and-confusion/795
Venue name: Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Address: 10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong

