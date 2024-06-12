TypePop Show by Gate33 Gallery at Airside

Time Out says

Discover the fusion of art and community at the TypePop Show hosted by Gate33 Gallery (3/F) at Airside. As part of Hong Kong's Art Month, this exhibition showcases the creative works of 10 contemporary artists, including Katol Lo, Jonathan Mak, Chi-wing Lee, Adonian Chan, and more. Expressing art through words, they weave together stories of Hong Kong's sentiment, culture, and history, focusing on the neighbourhoods of Kowloon City, San Po Kong, To Kwa Wan, and Wong Tai Sin. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in large-scale installations and interactive works that capture the essence of these historic pockets of Hong Kong until June 12.