This year’s Art Central sees the launch of a brand-new sector named Neo, which highlights galleries joining the fair for the first time showing new, or as yet undiscovered, artists. 11 galleries and 15 artists have been selected by Art Central’s 2024 curatorial director Enoch Cheng as part of this new sector, including Tokyo’s biscuit gallery, Seoul’s ThisWeekendRoom, Hong Kong and Tokyo’s wamono art, and Bangkok’s Warin Lab Contemporary. If you want to be at the forefront of Asia’s art scene, Neo is a great place to start exploring.

For art that immediately wows, head to the Yi Tai Sculpture and Installation Projects sector, which presents large-scale works. In particular, Sangsun Bae has a rope-based piece symbolising womanhood inspired by the traditional Korean craft of maedeup; Andrea Samory has created a large iridescent creature that mirrors humanity’s fear of the future; and Rony Plesl uses cast glass sculptures to build a surreal landscape.