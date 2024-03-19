Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Art Central
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Tourism Board

Your guide to the highlights of Art Central 2024

One of Hong Kong’s biggest cultural events during Arts Month

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Art Central
Advertising

This year, Art Central is finally returning to its home on Central Harbourfront for the first time since 2019, housed in an architect-designed structure that has been purposely built for the event. Providing an annual platform for cutting-edge works by emerging artists, alongside museum-grade pieces from more established names, this fair will feature 95 participating galleries, and is a definitive must-visit for contemporary art during the biggest art week in the Asia-Pacific region. Here’s our guide on all the things you can’t miss while you’re at Art Central.

RECOMMENDED:

Theatre and stage productions on show in Hong Kong
Meet the young creatives transforming Hong Kong’s arts and culture scene
A historical Chinese emperor’s imperial robe has been rediscovered in England

Your guide to Art Central 2024

What are the key highlights of Art Central?
Photograph: Courtesy Sangsun Bae / Lee & Bae

What are the key highlights of Art Central?

This year’s Art Central sees the launch of a brand-new sector named Neo, which highlights galleries joining the fair for the first time showing new, or as yet undiscovered, artists. 11 galleries and 15 artists have been selected by Art Central’s 2024 curatorial director Enoch Cheng as part of this new sector, including Tokyo’s biscuit gallery, Seoul’s ThisWeekendRoom, Hong Kong and Tokyo’s wamono art, and Bangkok’s Warin Lab Contemporary. If you want to be at the forefront of Asia’s art scene, Neo is a great place to start exploring.

For art that immediately wows, head to the Yi Tai Sculpture and Installation Projects sector, which presents large-scale works. In particular, Sangsun Bae has a rope-based piece symbolising womanhood inspired by the traditional Korean craft of maedeup; Andrea Samory has created a large iridescent creature that mirrors humanity’s fear of the future; and Rony Plesl uses cast glass sculptures to build a surreal landscape.

Photograph: Courtesy Jacqueline Trichard / Centre Pompidou-Metz

After years of touring around North America, Europe, and Asia, Sunayama Norico’s renowned A Sultry World performance is also coming to Hong Kong for this Art Central edition. Featuring a performer wearing a giant red dress, visitors are invited to enter the intimate liminal space beneath the skirt. Needless to say, there will also be a strong presence of Hong Kong artists at the fair, headlined this year by Ho Sin Tung, whose commissioned installation is inspired by her martial arts practice and highlights the mental and physical discipline required of the sport.

Where will Art Central be held this year?
Photograph: Courtesy Art Central

Where will Art Central be held this year?

Art Central will be held in a specially designed structure at Central Harbourfront, from March 28 to 31. Full-price tickets run from $250 for weekdays to $330 for weekends, with discounts available for students, children, and other concessions. Advance tickets are available from now until March 27 with adult tickets priced between $210 and $270.

What are some of the artists and galleries to visit at Art Central 2024?
Photograph: Courtesy Devan Shimoyama / VETA by Fer Francés

What are some of the artists and galleries to visit at Art Central 2024?

There are plenty of outstanding artists to check out at this year’s fair – here are just some whose work we cannot wait to see. Scarlet Yu will be presenting a choreographed culinary art piece named Planting Tastes, which traces the history of food ingredients and how they play a role in our social experiences. Participants are brought into the experimental storytelling, giving them a multi-sensorial experience.

Hong Kong artist Nobody Here will be presented by Square Street Gallery, with works that examine society’s ideas of beauty and ugliness, disguise and reality, and creation and destruction – as well as their influence on the human psyche. See if you can point out the range of cultural inspirations taken from Yukio Mishima novels to classic Hong Kong films.

Photograph: Courtesy Nobody Here / Square Street Gallery

Other notable artists and galleries who will be at Art Central include local artist Kongkee with Whitestone Gallery; Madrid gallery Veta by Fer Francés with a group exhibition highlighting works as responses to art history; and self-taught artist Marcelo Suaznabar with surrealist oil-on-panel paintings presented by Gallery Theo.

What else is there to see and do beyond visual art at Art Central?
Photograph: Courtesy Maison Libanaise / Art Central

What else is there to see and do beyond visual art at Art Central?

Several artists from all around the world have been invited to present recent moving image works on Art Central’s state-of-the-art LED wall, so this is definitely something for the audio-visual fans to look out for. The fair will also host a range of talks, discussing a range of topics such as the soft power of art, cultural practitioners across generations, and the heritage of Cantonese-Cuban artist Wifredo Lam.

For one night only on March 28, Art Central will also continue the festivities after dark with Night Central, combining art lovers, movers and shakers, and Hong Kong’s social crowd into one key event. Of course, this year also sees the return of the popular dining terrace, where the city’s artsy social set can enjoy culture over food and drinks.

Advance tickets to Art Central are still available at a discounted price, but not for much longer, so start booking now if you haven’t already!

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.