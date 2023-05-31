Unfurl at Tai Kwun

Time Out says

Step inside the whimsical Unfurl garden filled with light, colour, and sound at Tai Kwun's Parade Ground from May 23 to 31. Unlike any other, this visual spectacle combines nature, art, and technology to create a dreamscape of towering interactive installations, with 19 'plants' made from fabric and air that reach up to five meters high. As you explore the garden, these gentle giants will sense your presence and reach out to connect, creating a joyful experience that celebrates the wonder and intelligence of nature's design.