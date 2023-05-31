Step inside the whimsical Unfurl garden filled with light, colour, and sound at Tai Kwun's Parade Ground from May 23 to 31. Unlike any other, this visual spectacle combines nature, art, and technology to create a dreamscape of towering interactive installations, with 19 'plants' made from fabric and air that reach up to five meters high. As you explore the garden, these gentle giants will sense your presence and reach out to connect, creating a joyful experience that celebrates the wonder and intelligence of nature's design.
Unfurl at Tai Kwun
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.taikwun.hk/en/programme/detail/unfurl/1201
- Address:
- Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
- 10 Hollywood Road
- Central
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video