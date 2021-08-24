The second edition of Unscheduled is back! This year, the Hong Kong Art Gallery Association (HKAGA) has partnered up with 15 of our city’s best art galleries to bring you a creative showcase that will inject a vibrant dose of energy into the local art scene.

Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery/Charlie Roberts

Held at the former flagship location of TopShop, Unscheduled is not just an art fair. It's also a platform for HKAGA’s gallery members to sell, network, and present various solo exhibitions with a special focus on blending art with fashion in response to the history of the venue.

Photograph: Courtesy Blindspot Gallery/Pixy Liao

Art galleries taking part this year include Woaw Gallery, Blindspot Gallery, Over the Influence, Ben Brown Fine Arts, 10 Chancery Lane, and many more. The exhibition will feature artworks of different mediums and themes, with transparent synthetic curtains serving as partitions to create a visual flow throughout the space.

Photograph: Courtesy 10 Chancery Lane Gallery

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to local charity Hands On Hong Kong in order to support and help those most affected by the pandemic. Tickets are priced at $80 for adults, and $40 for full-time students, seniors aged 60 or above, as well as people with disabilities and their minders. Kids under the age of 12 can enter for free! More details on tickets will soon be announced.