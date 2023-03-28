Hong Kong
Untitled: folly; baubles by Phyllida Barlow

  • Art
  • K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui
K11 Musea
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Musea
Time Out says

On view from now until March 28, Phyllida Barlow's 'untitled: folly; baubles' features around 30 brightly coloured giant baubles at the K11 Musea Opera Theatre. Using ordinary materials such as cardboard, fabric, plywood, and cement, Barlow's larger-than-life masterpieces shine a light on the obstacles and challenges that shape our daily lives, inviting audiences to engage with them and interpret the meaning of sculptures in their own way. To accompany the exhibition, docent-led tours are available for those who wish to learn more about the artworks.

Details

Address:
K11 Musea
18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
