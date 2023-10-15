Time Out says

Each person associates different memories with the same locations

This second part to the ‘Urban Species’ exhibition series focuses on the history of Central’s streets through the artists’ personal experiences and memories, and what they each associate with the area. As the first nighttime exhibition by Musthavekeys, ‘Urban Species’ positions humans as on par with any one of the living species that cohabit closely within the city.

This group exhibit showcases Natalie Lo’s work on plants as a local neighbourhood feature; Macy Tse’s collection of videos and rubbings on Hong Kong’s clash of identities; and Yuen Nga Chi’s musings on how even homes are simply transient spaces.

‘Urban Species’ is open by appointment only, so book online before you visit.