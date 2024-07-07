Subscribe
Villepin art gallery
Located in the heart of Central, Villepin is a gallery created by collectors for collectors

Catharina Cheung
Shaped by Dominique and Arthur de Villepin’s passion for art, Villepin is a new gallery model created by collectors for collectors. Founded in 2019 in Hong Kong, Villepin specialises in selected important artists, estates, and foundations.

53-55 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong

Liquid Memory

Villepin is showcasing their summer group exhibition, featuring works by Koji Yamaguchi, Yuri Yuan, Ted Gahl, and Travis MacDonald. Each of these artists capture how reality is a transient concept through everyday scenes, offering a glimpse between the conscious and subconscious human condition. What sort of unseen truths may lie in domestic life? How can the ordinary be veiled in mystery and the mundane made extraordinary? Inspired by designs of Catalonian architectural visionary Ricardo Bofill, these are the kinds of questions this exhibition asks to start a dialogue. 

