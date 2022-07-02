Hong Kong
Virtue Village: Village Porn

  • Art
  • PHD Group, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
PHD Group has transformed its gallery space into a "neighbourly estate of queerness" – in reference to the histories of gay villages – for Hong Kong-based artist duo Virtue Village's first major solo exhibition. Running from now until July 2, the exhibition features paintings, sculptures, and installations that investigate the concept of 'village' in our modern society and utilises the idea of fornication as a metaphor for generative and artistic possibilities. Those interested in visiting the exhibition can make a booking via this link.

Address:
PHD Group
Canal Road Flyover, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.phdgroup.art

