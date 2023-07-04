Hong Kong
Vital Signs at Tai Kwun

  • Art
  • Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art, Central
  1. Tai Kwun, Vital Signs
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
  2. Tai Kwun, Vital Signs
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
  3. Tai Kwun, Vital Signs
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
  4. Tai Kwun, Vital Signs
    Photograph: Courtesy Tai Kwun
Immerse yourself in the unique cultural heritage of Hong Kong's neon industry

Tai Kwun and Tetra Neon Exchange present Vital Signs, an exhibition celebrating Hong Kong's unique visual identity through its iconic neon heritage. The exhibition pays homage to the skill, audacity, and can-do mindset that define this vibrant art form, inviting contemporary artisans to follow in the footsteps of pioneering neon masters. Visitors can appreciate over 20 conserved and recommissioned neon signs on public display for the first time at the Duplex Studio in Block 01, before visiting the Laundry Steps for a transformed electrified streetscape crowned by five authentic and original Hong Kong neon signs. Vital Signs runs from June 30 to September 3, with public programmes available starting from July 11. 

Address:

Address:
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
10 Hollywood Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

