Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Waiting for the Momen by James Chung

Waiting for the Momen by James Chung

Art F22 Foto Space , Tsim Sha Tsui Until Saturday July 31 2021
Recommended
f22 foto space
1/3
Photograph: Courtesy f22 foto space
f22 foto space
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy f22 foto space
f22 foto space
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy f22 foto space

Time Out says

Following the success of Long Shadows, the first solo exhibition of renowned Hong Kong photographer James Chung, f22 foto space returns with another exciting showcase of the photographer's works. Featuring over 30 of his most iconic images of Hong Kong in the 1950s and 60s, Waiting for the Moment includes a selection of images that captured both the beauty and reality of Hong Kong, enabling its audience to travel back in time to experience the enchanting Hong Kong of yesteryears.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: F22 Foto Space
Venue website: www.f22.com
Address: Shops BW11 & 13, The Peninsula Arcade, Salisbury Road, Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like