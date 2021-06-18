Waiting for the Momen by James Chung

Following the success of Long Shadows, the first solo exhibition of renowned Hong Kong photographer James Chung, f22 foto space returns with another exciting showcase of the photographer's works. Featuring over 30 of his most iconic images of Hong Kong in the 1950s and 60s, Waiting for the Moment includes a selection of images that captured both the beauty and reality of Hong Kong, enabling its audience to travel back in time to experience the enchanting Hong Kong of yesteryears.