Walking Backwards by Aleah Chapin

Art Flowers Gallery , Sheung Wan Saturday November 20 2021 - Saturday January 15 2022
Flowers Gallery/Aleah Chapin
Photograph: Courtesy Flowers Gallery/Aleah Chapin

Time Out says

Renowned for her bold and intimate portrayals of the human figure, contemporary American painter Aleah Chapin is having her first solo exhibition in Asia at Flowers Gallery. Title Walking Backwards, the exhibition features a new body of works that first begin as spontaneous sketches, often made using her non-dominant hand, before they are combined with images of the artist's own body and reconfigured into hybrid forms poised at the edge of abstraction. By using this intuitive approach to painting, Chapin's artworks are able to fluctuate between imposing rational structures and following their own course.

Details
Event website: https://www.flowersgallery.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Flowers Gallery
Address: 49 Tung Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
