Walking with Fung – 1800 days: moments captured in time

Local photography artist Fung Hon-chu has an exhibition which showcases over 1,800 days’ worth of snaps. These were all taken when Fung goes on her daily walks or hikes, as a way of documenting her days and leaving memories behind to look back on. In line with the theme of remembrance, visitors will also notice goldfish being a recurring motif in Fung’s photos – commonly thought to only have a memory span of four seconds, perhaps a goldfish’s forgetfulness is their liberation. Pre-book your visit and see if you can recognise collective memories in these images as well.