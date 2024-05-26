Hong Kong
Walking with Fung – 1800 days: moments captured in time

  • Art, Photography
  • Artellex, Cheung Sha Wan
Local photography artist Fung Hon-chu has an exhibition which showcases over 1,800 days’ worth of snaps. These were all taken when Fung goes on her daily walks or hikes, as a way of documenting her days and leaving memories behind to look back on. In line with the theme of remembrance, visitors will also notice goldfish being a recurring motif in Fung’s photos – commonly thought to only have a memory span of four seconds, perhaps a goldfish’s forgetfulness is their liberation. Pre-book your visit and see if you can recognise collective memories in these images as well.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Address:
Artellex
Unit 204A, 2/F, Sun Cheong Industrial Building, 1-3 Cheung Shun Street, Cheung Sha Wan
Hong Kong

