To mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic artist Andy Warhol's first and only visit to Hong Kong, Landmark and Sauvereign have partnered up to present Warhol Makos: Andy Loves HK, an exhibition that celebrates the friendship between Warhol and renowned photographer Christopher Makos. From now until September 18, visitors will be able to view 11 sets of never-before-seen imagery, exhibited on the second floor of Landmark, taken by Makos during Warhol's trip to our city back in 1982. Each set of photographic artwork is comprised of an original black and white photograph, as well as a duo-tone filtered print that Makos created exclusively for the exhibition to echo Warhol's signature art style. It's a rare and unique chance for folks to see a side of Warhol like never before.