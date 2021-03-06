Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Weekend Workshop Gala @PMQ

Weekend Workshop Gala @PMQ

Art PMQ , Sheung Wan Saturday March 6 2021 - Sunday March 28 2021
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Weekend Workshop Gala @PMQ presents a series of workshops throughout March for you to learn and get inspired. From upcycling old denim and painting on bamboo-fabric shirts to dyeing your own masterpiece simply with food waste, there's a wide range of special workshops that are not commonly found in Hong Kong. Every weekend, more than 20 creative workshops across different fields are held by a group of creative talents at PMQ. Check them out here and get crafty!

Details
Event website: https://www.pmq.org.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: PMQ
Address: 35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
