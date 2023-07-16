Hong Kong
Welcome Home by Flabjacks

  • Art
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Gallery by the Harbour/Flabjacks
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour/Flabjacks
  2. Gallery by the Harbour/Flabjacks
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour/Flabjacks
  3. Gallery by the Harbour/Flabjacks
    Photograph: Courtesy Gallery by the Harbour/Flabjacks
Step into the wacky and whimsical world of Flabjacks, where you'll meet a cast of chubby, friendly characters and embark on a journey to discover what truly makes a place feel like home. From now to July 16, the Welcome Home exhibition – the first solo exhibition in Hong Kong by local artist Ton Mak – showcases 29 acrylic paintings, including two brand new characters, all created in a vibrant and carefree style. Exclusive merchandise, such as bespoke art toys, artist collection blankets, and tote bags, will also be available for purchase. Don't miss the four-meter-tall wood sculpture of the cheerful pink dinosaur, who will guide you through the weird and wonderful world of Flabjacks. 

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

