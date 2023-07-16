Welcome Home by Flabjacks

Time Out says

Step into the wacky and whimsical world of Flabjacks, where you'll meet a cast of chubby, friendly characters and embark on a journey to discover what truly makes a place feel like home. From now to July 16, the Welcome Home exhibition – the first solo exhibition in Hong Kong by local artist Ton Mak – showcases 29 acrylic paintings, including two brand new characters, all created in a vibrant and carefree style. Exclusive merchandise, such as bespoke art toys, artist collection blankets, and tote bags, will also be available for purchase. Don't miss the four-meter-tall wood sculpture of the cheerful pink dinosaur, who will guide you through the weird and wonderful world of Flabjacks.