West Kowloon is "Back to Live" with a new performing arts season

West Kowloon Cultural District's 2021–2022 performing arts season offers an exciting programme of indoor and outdoor live events at the Xiqu Centre, Freespace, and harbour-side Art Park. From now until March 2022, audiences can explore local and international performances of dance, music, xiqu, theatre and more.

Season highlights include the Asian premiere of choreographer William Forsythe's Nowhere and Everywhere at the Same Time No.2., presented by Rolex, in July. The interactive installation transforms Freespace into an undulating labyrinth where visitors create their own type of dance as they weave their way through. In October and November, the Xiqu Centre's annual Black Box Chinese Opera Festival presents bold contemporary performances by local and regional troupes.

Other must-see events include Rimini Protokoll's 100% Hong Kong, a production that turns the stage into an ever-changing living portrait of Hong Kong; Ryuichi Sakamoto's dis·play, a meditative experience of electronic music and visual compositions featuring Shiro Takatani; and the original Cantonese opera comedy The Emperor.

Book tickets through the West Kowloon website or West Kowloon ticket offices before June 21 to enjoy a 20 percent early bird discount on *select programmes. For more information, visit wk.org.hk/3vEZdrU.

*Programmes with early bird discount:

Theatre

▪️ Rimini Protokoll: 100% Hong Kong

▪️ Edward Lam Dance Theatre: Hello, Baoyu

Dance

▪️ Rolex Presents: William Forsythe's Nowhere and Everywhere at the Same Time No.2 (Asian Premiere)

▪️ Gu Jiani and Untitled Group: Transition

▪️ Hong Kong Dance Company and Helen Lai: Nine Songs

▪️ ON VIEW: Panoramic Suite

▪️ Hiroaki Umeda: indivisible substance

Xiqu

▪️ Black Box Chinese Opera Festival 2021

▪️ Tea House Theatre Experience

▪️ Winter Holiday Comedy: The Emperor

▪️ GuoGuang Opera Company: The Dream of an Embroidered Robe

▪️ Chongqing Chuanju Theatre: Li Yaxian and A Master Selection of Sichuan Opera Excerpts

▪️ Rare Classics: Shanxi Opera Excerpts