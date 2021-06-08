Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right West Kowloon is "Back to Live" with a new performing arts season

West Kowloon is "Back to Live" with a new performing arts season

Art West Kowloon Art Park , West Kowloon Until Thursday March 31 2022
West Kowloon "Back to Live"
1/4
Photograph: Courtesy West KowloonWest Kowloon's "Back to Live" new performing arts season
Rimini Protokoll 100% Hong Kong
2/4
Courtesy of National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying)
Freespace Ensemble
3/4
Photograph: Courtesy Freespace Ensemble
West Kowloon presents the new performing arts season, "Back to Live"
4/4
Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural DistrictFarewell My Concubine (New Adaptation)
Buy tickets

Time Out says

West Kowloon Cultural District's 2021–2022 performing arts season offers an exciting programme of indoor and outdoor live events at the Xiqu Centre, Freespace, and harbour-side Art Park. From now until March 2022, audiences can explore local and international performances of dance, music, xiqu, theatre and more.  

Season highlights include the Asian premiere of choreographer William Forsythe's Nowhere and Everywhere at the Same Time No.2., presented by Rolex, in July. The interactive installation transforms Freespace into an undulating labyrinth where visitors create their own type of dance as they weave their way through. In October and November, the Xiqu Centre's annual Black Box Chinese Opera Festival presents bold contemporary performances by local and regional troupes. 

Other must-see events include Rimini Protokoll's 100% Hong Kong, a production that turns the stage into an ever-changing living portrait of Hong Kong; Ryuichi Sakamoto's dis·play, a meditative experience of electronic music and visual compositions featuring Shiro Takatani; and the original Cantonese opera comedy The Emperor

Book tickets through the West Kowloon website or West Kowloon ticket offices before June 21 to enjoy a 20 percent early bird discount on *select programmes. For more information, visit wk.org.hk/3vEZdrU

*Programmes with early bird discount:

Theatre
▪️ Rimini Protokoll: 100% Hong Kong
▪️ Edward Lam Dance Theatre: Hello, Baoyu

Dance
▪️ Rolex Presents: William Forsythe's Nowhere and Everywhere at the Same Time No.2 (Asian Premiere)
▪️ Gu Jiani and Untitled Group: Transition
▪️ Hong Kong Dance Company and Helen Lai: Nine Songs
▪️ ON VIEW: Panoramic Suite
▪️ Hiroaki Umeda: indivisible substance 

Xiqu
▪️ Black Box Chinese Opera Festival 2021
▪️ Tea House Theatre Experience 
▪️ Winter Holiday Comedy: The Emperor
▪️ GuoGuang Opera Company: The Dream of an Embroidered Robe
▪️ Chongqing Chuanju Theatre: Li Yaxian and A Master Selection of Sichuan Opera Excerpts
▪️ Rare Classics: Shanxi Opera Excerpts

By: Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with West Kowloon Cultural District

Details
Event website: https://wk.org.hk/3vEZdrU
Event phone: 2200 0022
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: West Kowloon Art Park
Address: West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like