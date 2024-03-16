Eight artists will be exhibiting under one event at De Sarthe Gallery, which brings together videos, photography, as well as canvas works that peer into the motivations and complexities behind subconscious human behaviour. Dong Jinling, Lin Jingjing, Lin Zhipeng (aka 223), Ma Sibo, Mak2, Xin Yunpeng, Zhong Wei, and Zhou Wendou gather to ask: what defines humanity on the most fundamental level? What are humans as a collective entity? Visit the exhibition from now until March 16.
What We Are
Time Out says
Eight artists examine what goes on behind subconscious human behaviour
Details
- Event website:
- www.desarthe.com/exhibitions/what-we-are.html
- Address:
- de Sarthe Gallery
- 26/F, M Place
- 54 Wong Chuk Hang Road
- Wong Chuk Hang
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
