What We Are

  • Art, Mixed media
  • de Sarthe Gallery, Aberdeen
What We Are exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy De Sarthe
Time Out says

Eight artists examine what goes on behind subconscious human behaviour

Eight artists will be exhibiting under one event at De Sarthe Gallery, which brings together videos, photography, as well as canvas works that peer into the motivations and complexities behind subconscious human behaviour. Dong Jinling, Lin Jingjing, Lin Zhipeng (aka 223), Ma Sibo, Mak2, Xin Yunpeng, Zhong Wei, and Zhou Wendou gather to ask: what defines humanity on the most fundamental level? What are humans as a collective entity? Visit the exhibition from now until March 16.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.desarthe.com/exhibitions/what-we-are.html
Address:
de Sarthe Gallery
26/F, M Place
54 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

Dates and times

