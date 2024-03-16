Time Out says

Eight artists will be exhibiting under one event at De Sarthe Gallery, which brings together videos, photography, as well as canvas works that peer into the motivations and complexities behind subconscious human behaviour. Dong Jinling, Lin Jingjing, Lin Zhipeng (aka 223), Ma Sibo, Mak2, Xin Yunpeng, Zhong Wei, and Zhou Wendou gather to ask: what defines humanity on the most fundamental level? What are humans as a collective entity? Visit the exhibition from now until March 16.