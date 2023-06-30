Whatever. Coffee x Hong Kong Street Club

Time Out says

Sham Shui Po's Whatever. Coffee has joined hands with Hong Kong Street Club to present a special exhibition from now until June 30. The project showcases Hong Kong's iconic landmarks, such as Victoria Harbour and Temple Street, in pixelated form, with large pixelated images constructed with building blocks. Take a break and embark on a local tour while sipping on coffee to appreciate the city's different facets. Souvenirs are available for purchase, including coffee mugs, stickers, a mini red-white-blue bag, and more.