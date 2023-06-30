Hong Kong
Timeout

Whatever. Coffee x Hong Kong Street Club

  • Art
  • Whatever Coffee, Sham Shui Po
  1. Whatever. Coffee
    Photograph: Courtesy Whatever. Coffee
  2. Whatever. Coffee
    Photograph: Courtesy Whatever. Coffee
  3. Whatever. Coffee
    Photograph: Courtesy Whatever. Coffee
  4. Whatever. Coffee
    Photograph: Courtesy Whatever. Coffee
Sham Shui Po's Whatever. Coffee has joined hands with Hong Kong Street Club to present a special exhibition from now until June 30. The project showcases Hong Kong's iconic landmarks, such as Victoria Harbour and Temple Street, in pixelated form, with large pixelated images constructed with building blocks. Take a break and embark on a local tour while sipping on coffee to appreciate the city's different facets. Souvenirs are available for purchase, including coffee mugs, stickers, a mini red-white-blue bag, and more. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Whatever Coffee
172B Tai Nan Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong

Dates and times

