Time Out says

Hong Kong artist Humchuk is having a solo exhibition at Young Soy Gallery. His works typically feature a monochrome palette and characters with minimal expressions that nevertheless manage to capture the human experience within their dialogue. This new series of work sees Humchuk tackling changing identities within a chaotic time. In a world where wars and interpersonal conflicts are so prevalent, the artist asks: ‘If everything could be made simpler through a hug, why don’t we try to reshape our world through a simple hug?’