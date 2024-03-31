Hong Kong
Why No Hug? exhibition

  • Art, Drawing and illustration
  • Young Soy Gallery, Sheung Wan
  1. Why No Hug? exhibition Humchuk
    Photograph: Courtesy Humchuk / Young Soy Gallery
  2. 和平主義者? by Humchuk
    Photograph: Courtesy Humchuk / Young Soy Gallery
  3. 心說 by Humchuk
    Photograph: Courtesy Humchuk / Young Soy Gallery
Complexity hidden in simple illustrations

Hong Kong artist Humchuk is having a solo exhibition at Young Soy Gallery. His works typically feature a monochrome palette and characters with minimal expressions that nevertheless manage to capture the human experience within their dialogue. This new series of work sees Humchuk tackling changing identities within a chaotic time. In a world where wars and interpersonal conflicts are so prevalent, the artist asks: ‘If everything could be made simpler through a hug, why don’t we try to reshape our world through a simple hug?’

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

youngsoy.com/why-no-hug/
Young Soy Gallery
The Cove, G/F, 40A Upper Lascar Row, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
999077

