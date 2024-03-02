Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Xi Jiu: Forging The Swords

  • Art, Painting
  • PHD Group, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Great Changes are Coming by Xi Jiu
    Photograph: Courtesy Xi Jiu / PHD Group
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Dance of Union by Xi Jiu
    Photograph: Courtesy Xi Jiu / PHD Group
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The King’s Concubine Gave Birth to a Piece of Iron by Xi Jiu
    Photograph: Courtesy Xi Jiu / PHD Group
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

A series of paintings based on Chinese writer Lu Xun’s ‘Forging The Swords’

Beijing-based artist Xi Jiu painted her visual interpretations of Lu Xun’s 1926 short story Forging The Swords for a 2020 publication, which are being shown at PHD Gallery. Though the works show the classical fine lines and colour blockings of Chinese gongbi paintings, Xi Jiu also uses softer, phantasmagoric colours in her scene-by-scene miniatures, lending the narrative a softer, feminine, and more dreamy tone, despite the story’s themes of violence, revenge, and nihilism. If literary works from China’s New Culture and May Fourth Movements are your thing, then you need to check out this exhibition for an expanded view into Chinese social realism in art.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.phdgroup.art/exhibitions/xi-jiu-forging-the-swords
Address:
PHD Group
397 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
00:00Xi Jiu: Forging The SwordsPHD Group
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.