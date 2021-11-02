If you're looking for art that's young, cool, and hip, Young Soy Gallery is exactly where you need to be. They have one goal in mind, and that's to dedicate themselves to "the everlasting quest of discovering epic artists and delivering them to the masses." Other than introducing Hongkongers to some of the most talented artists around, the gallery also creates interesting videos and articles for folks to engage with online. So, even if you can't make it to one of their shows, you can still get to know the gallery and the artists they represent.