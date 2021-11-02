Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Young Soy Gallery

If you're looking for art that's young, cool, and hip, Young Soy Gallery is exactly where you need to be. They have one goal in mind, and that's to dedicate themselves to "the everlasting quest of discovering epic artists and delivering them to the masses." Other than introducing Hongkongers to some of the most talented artists around, the gallery also creates interesting videos and articles for folks to engage with online. So, even if you can't make it to one of their shows, you can still get to know the gallery and the artists they represent.

Address: 10 Lee Hing Street, F/22, unit 2219, Ap Lei Chau
Hong Kong

Contact:
youngsoy.com Call Venue 6079 4775

  • Art

    Nothing to See Here at Young Soy Gallery

    Nothing to See Here is a solo exhibition by legendary street artist OBSRVR at Young Soy Gallery. Known for his powerful social commentary that dictates his work, the artist has put together a collection of works made up of spontaneous and seemingly unrelated...

    Thursday November 18 2021 Free
