Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Zhang Jian-Jun: Human Traces

Zhang Jian-Jun: Human Traces

Art K11 Atelier King's Road , North Point Until Sunday November 14 2021
K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
1/6
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
2/6
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
3/6
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
4/6
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
5/6
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun
6/6
Photograph: Courtesy K11 Art Foundation/Zhang Jian-Jun

Time Out says

Curated by renowned Chinese scholar Wu Hung, Zhang Jian-Jun: Human Traces is a collaborative exhibition between K11 Art Foundation (KAF) and London’s Royal Academy of Arts (RA). Featuring a series of new works by renowned artist Zhang Jian-Jun, created specifically for Hong Kong, the exhibition reflects on the artist’s latest musings on the eternal themes of human beings, nature, and time. The exhibition is divided into three interconnected and interactive parts, all of which revolve around the three topics and how they relate to the concept of past, present, and future.

Details
Event website: https://www.k11artfoundation.org/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: K11 Atelier King's Road
Address: 728 King's Road, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like