Curated by renowned Chinese scholar Wu Hung, Zhang Jian-Jun: Human Traces is a collaborative exhibition between K11 Art Foundation (KAF) and London’s Royal Academy of Arts (RA). Featuring a series of new works by renowned artist Zhang Jian-Jun, created specifically for Hong Kong, the exhibition reflects on the artist’s latest musings on the eternal themes of human beings, nature, and time. The exhibition is divided into three interconnected and interactive parts, all of which revolve around the three topics and how they relate to the concept of past, present, and future.