Hong Kong
Cape D’Aguilar

  • Attractions
  • Shek O
  1. Cape D’Aguilar
    Photograph: Iris Lo
  2. Cape D’Aguilar
    Photograph: Iris Lo
  3. Cape D’Aguilar
    Photograph: Iris Lo
  4. Cape D’Aguilar
    Photograph: Iris Lo
Time Out says

Also known as Hok Tsui, Cape D’Aguilar is home to the oldest surviving lighthouse in Hong Kong and the first of its kind to be put into service in 1875. Other attractions nearby include the ‘Thunder Cave’, which got its name from the thunderous sound of waves crashing off the narrow cave walls, and the ‘Crab Cave’, a unique rock formation that resembles a giant crab. Don't miss your chance to see the ‘Bones of Miss Willy’, the skeletal remains of a large whale displayed just outside the University of Hong Kong Swire Institute of Marine Science building.

Details

Address:
Cape D’Aguilar
Shek O
Hong Kong
