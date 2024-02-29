Time Out says

The Harry Potter touring exhibition has finally reached our part of the world, so grab your Floo powder or get ready to Apparate to The Londoner in Macau. As you choose your Hogwarts house and make your way through the immersive exhibition, you’ll get to relive iconic moments, characters, settings, and creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movie series.

Potterheads will be delighted at the chance to see authentic props and original costumes used by the Harry Potter cast during filming – items from the Fantastic Beasts movies as well as the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play are also on display. The best part of the whole experience is the classes, where you’ll get to cast spells, make potions, divine your fortune, and repot a mandrake. This is your chance to crawl into Harry’s old cupboard under the stairs, play as Chaser in a game of Quidditch, and step into Dolores Umbridge’s glaringly pink office – all in one exhibition that will probably heal your inner child if you’re still smarting from not getting that Hogwarts letter.

This marks the Wizarding World tour’s first time exhibiting in the Asia-Pacific region. Tickets cost $218 or $268 for adults depending on which time slot you choose, while VIP tickets are also available for $698, which includes admission at any time on the selected date, a Harry Potter tote bag, a show catalogue, an audio guide, a glass of Butterbeer, a MOP80 voucher for the gift store, and more.