Heritage of Mei Ho House

The only surviving remnant of Hong Kong’s oldest public housing project and the recipient of a Unesco honourable mention, Mei Ho House is a vital piece of local history and architecture built after a fire in 1954 left 58,000 homeless. Nowadays, Mei Ho House is a museum dedicated to the history of public housing in the area. The museum's permanent exhibition, Memories of Our Days, which illustrates the unique cultures and facets of life in these bygone times, is well worth a gander. Hoping to bridge the gap between the younger and older generations, the exhibition allows visitors to reflect on the life of the past generations through historical narratives and gain a better understanding of Hong Kong's storied past.