Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Heritage of Mei Ho House

  • Attractions
  • Sham Shui Po
  1. Heritage of Mei Ho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Heritage of Mei Ho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Heritage of Mei Ho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Heritage of Mei Ho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Heritage of Mei Ho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Heritage of Mei Ho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Heritage of Mei Ho House
    Photograph: Courtesy Heritage of Mei Ho House
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out says

The only surviving remnant of Hong Kong’s oldest public housing project and the recipient of a Unesco honourable mention, Mei Ho House is a vital piece of local history and architecture built after a fire in 1954 left 58,000 homeless. Nowadays, Mei Ho House is a museum dedicated to the history of public housing in the area. The museum's permanent exhibition, Memories of Our Days, which illustrates the unique cultures and facets of life in these bygone times, is well worth a gander. Hoping to bridge the gap between the younger and older generations, the exhibition allows visitors to reflect on the life of the past generations through historical narratives and gain a better understanding of Hong Kong's storied past.

Details

Address:
Block 41, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!