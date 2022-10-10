Hong Kong
K11 Musea Pets Garden

  • Attractions
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Transforming its outdoor Bohemian Garden (7/F) that overlooks the Victoria Harbour, K11 Musea has partnered up Barbour, a British outdoor lifestyle clothing brand, to create a spacious and inclusive pet-friendly park for all furry pals to roam around. The garden features tailor-made facilities including stepping paws, sit and stay bench, platform climb, and more. Meanwhile, pet owners can enjoy the tranquil surroundings of the park, see renowned outdoor art installations, and visit al fresco cafes and restaurants.

The Pets Garden is open daily from 10am to 10pm, and all domesticated pet dogs and cats are welcome. Strollers are available to rent for free from the Koncierge (G/F); visitors can go directly up to the garden by the lift lobby on the ground floor.

Details

Address:
7F, Bohemian Garden
K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.k11musea.com
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-10pm
