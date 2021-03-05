The first and largest indoor Lego playground in Hong Kong

The much-awaited Legoland Discovery Centre finally opens at K11 MUSEA. The new indoor Lego playground welcomes families and kids to explore a two to three-hour interactive and educational experience featuring 10 Lego-themed play areas including Kingdom Quest, Miniland, Lego Friends, Master Builder Classroom, Duplo Farm, Café, Magic Bikes, Build & Test, 4D Studio, and a Lego retail shop where guests can purchase various Lego toys to build at home.

Legoland Discovery Centre highlights a creation of over 1.5 million Lego bricks in the Miniland featuring Hong Kong iconic local landmarks and street views that include Star Ferry Central Pier, Peak Tram, Former Kowloon-Canton Railway Clock Tower, Tai O, Temple Street, as well as icons of Hong Kong’s cultural heritage such as Blue House in Wan Chai and Mei Ho House, one of the first public housing blocks in Hong Kong. The Miniland display took 7150 hours to build and was created by 46 Lego builders, nine designers, and four technicians, making it the first of its kind in the city.

Single-day passes ($240) and annual passes ($1,099) are available online and at-the-door. The venue implements the necessary health and safety protocols required by Hong Kong's ongoing social distancing regulations that include the use of the Leave Home Safe app, capacity control measures, thermal scanners, social distancing, mask-wearing requirements, and enhanced cleaning measures are scheduled throughout the day to clean and sanitise the attractions.