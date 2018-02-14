Hong Kong
Noon Day Gun

  • Attractions
  • Causeway Bay
Noon Day Gun
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/よね
Time Out says

A cannon in Causeway Bay fired once a day at noon by employees of Jardine Matheson. The tradition arose out of the company’s tendency to fire the cannon every time their boss reached Hong Kong’s shores. This is an honour normally reserved for military bigwigs and so it left one particular Royal Naval Officer pretty unhappy. He declared that they must henceforth fire it every single day, forever, as a punishment. The tradition has stuck to this day. Whether it’s just a marketing ploy or a genuine historical tale, it's pretty cool to see a one-shot salvo go off in front of your very eyes.

Address:
Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
