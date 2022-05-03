Time Out says

Comprised of five zones – Splendid Reef, Torrential River, Thrill Valley, Adventure Coast, and Hidden Village – Water World Ocean Park spans almost 700,000sq ft of land and features 27 indoor and outdoor attractions suitable for guests of all ages.

Those looking to float with the gentle waves can take it easy at the Lazy Cruise, a 740m indoor flowing river; Big Wave Bay, an outdoor pool where guests can take on different wave patterns while enjoying the sweeping views of the southern shore; or the family-friendly Whiskers' Splash Zone, a fun and safe water play zone with water jets, tunnels, slides, and more.

On the other hand, if adrenaline-pumping water action is what you're after, hop onto rides like the Cavern Chase, Vortex!, Skyhigh Falls – all of which feature a series of thrilling twists and turns – and daring slides such as the Thunder Loop, Daredevil Drop, and Bravery Cliff, as well as Rainbow Rush, a 17-metre slide featuring eight colourful tubes. Check out our First Look video of Rainbow Rush below!