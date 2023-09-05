Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

001

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central
  1. 001 drink
    Photograph: Courtesy 001
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. 001 drink
    Photograph: Instagram/@001.hk
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The Green Door may have taken over 001’s previous hidden location on Graham Street, but the iconic Prohibition era style bar is set to make a comeback in a brand new venue at Tai Kwun. Patrons will once again be able to sip on 001’s signature cocktails, well, once they figure out the hidden location. 001 is set to hold their grand reopening on September 8, eager patrons can follow the bar’s Instagram to stay up to date with all the latest news.

Details

Address:
Block 10 & 13, Superintendent's House and C Hall Shop 10&13-101, Tai Kwun, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.