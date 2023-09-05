Time Out says

The Green Door may have taken over 001’s previous hidden location on Graham Street, but the iconic Prohibition era style bar is set to make a comeback in a brand new venue at Tai Kwun. Patrons will once again be able to sip on 001’s signature cocktails, well, once they figure out the hidden location. 001 is set to hold their grand reopening on September 8, eager patrons can follow the bar’s Instagram to stay up to date with all the latest news.