Click the video below for a first look at the cocktail menu

Twenty Fifth Hour (25:00) collaborates with Hong Kong award-winning Two Moons Distillery for a seasonal cocktail menu this summer. Entitled 'Talking To The Moons,' the menu represents a poetic collaboration between the award-winning distillery and the bar, led by Kenzo Lee. It offers four specially crafted drinks inspired by the passage of time and the ebb and flow of emotions experienced in a romance.

Available now until August, drinks include the 10:22AM cocktail ($158), a refreshing twist on the classic gin sour, blending Two Moons Calamansi Gin with Hassaku orange, passionfruit, and Gardenia Paochong Tea for an invigorating morning boost. Meanwhile, the 12:01PM cocktail ($158) features Two Moons Signature Dry Gin, hibiscus, elderflower, lime, chili, and amaro, capturing the vibrant energy and excitement of noon and a first date. The 11:09PM cocktail ($158) blends Two Moons Five Flowers Tea Gin with cherry blossom, violet, orange blossom, grapefruit, and lavender bitters, creating a night-inspired drink that reflects the bittersweet longing of distant romance. The final drink on the menu, 'Talking To The Moons' ($158), is a dessert-like cocktail featuring lychee sorbet topped with Champagne, symbolizing the enduring connection between lovers separated by distance under the lonesome moon in the night sky.