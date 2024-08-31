Subscribe
  Talking To The Moons
    Talking To The Moons
  25:00
    12:01PM cocktail
  25:00 x Two Moons Distillery
    1022AM cocktail
  Talking To The Moons from 25:00 x Two Moons Distillery's collaborative menu
    Talking To The Moons from 25:00 x Two Moons Distillery's collaborative menu
  25:00 x Two Moons Distillery
    12:01PM
  25:00
    11:09PM cocktail
  • Bars and pubs
  • 25:00, Central

25:00 x Two Moons Distillery collaboration

Click the video below for a first look at the cocktail menu

Twenty Fifth Hour (25:00) collaborates with Hong Kong award-winning Two Moons Distillery for a seasonal cocktail menu this summer. Entitled 'Talking To The Moons,' the menu represents a poetic collaboration between the award-winning distillery and the bar, led by Kenzo Lee. It offers four specially crafted drinks inspired by the passage of time and the ebb and flow of emotions experienced in a romance.

Available now until August, drinks include the 10:22AM cocktail ($158), a refreshing twist on the classic gin sour, blending Two Moons Calamansi Gin with Hassaku orange, passionfruit, and Gardenia Paochong Tea for an invigorating morning boost. Meanwhile, the 12:01PM cocktail ($158) features Two Moons Signature Dry Gin, hibiscus, elderflower, lime, chili, and amaro, capturing the vibrant energy and excitement of noon and a first date. The 11:09PM cocktail ($158) blends Two Moons Five Flowers Tea Gin with cherry blossom, violet, orange blossom, grapefruit, and lavender bitters, creating a night-inspired drink that reflects the bittersweet longing of distant romance. The final drink on the menu, 'Talking To The Moons' ($158), is a dessert-like cocktail featuring lychee sorbet topped with Champagne, symbolizing the enduring connection between lovers separated by distance under the lonesome moon in the night sky.

Details

Address
25:00
13/F, Luk Yu Building, 24-26 Stanley St, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 6pm-1am, Fri-Sat 6pm-2am

Dates and times

