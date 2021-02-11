Ask the expert: A special Valentine's Day mixology session with Caprice Bar's Lorenzo Antinori

Join our live session and learn two easy to prepare cocktail recipes for singles and couples to enjoy on VDay.

Planning something for Valentine's Day at home? Join us on Thursday, February 11, 3pm at Time Out Hong Kong's Instagram account for the Valentine's Day segment of our Ask the Expert series. We will be live streaming with Time Out's 2020 Bartender of the Year and Caprice Bar's beverage manager Lorenzo Antinori. He will be crafting two Valentine's Day-themed cocktails that you can easily whip up at home whether you are single or coupled up.



To follow the recipe, prepare the ingredients below:



Cocktail 1: Single & Fabulous Martini

Ingredients:

30ml gin or vodka

20ml dry vermouth infused with chamomile tea (use two tea bags of chamomile tea in 750ml of dry vermouth and allow to steep for one hour; strain and bottle)

10ml St Germain elderflower liqueur

3 drops Apple cider vinegar

Garnish: lemon, pickled onions, blue cheese stuffed olives, or green Italian olives

Tools you will need:

Mixing glass (or any stainless-steel or glass cup)

Large spoon

Strainer

Jigger (or a shot glass/measuring cup)

Martini glass (or any regular glass)

Shop for the Single & Fabulous Martini ingredients at bevbarons.com.

Cocktail 2: Perfect Blend

Ingredients:

40ml Blended Scotch whisky

10ml Cassis liqueur

20ml Fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp honey (acacia honey or any flower honey)

1 tbsp chopped fresh ginger

Garnish: shichimi togarashi, orange zest and an edible flower

Tools you will need:

Shaker (any style or a mason jar with a lid)

Strainer

Jigger (or a shot glass/measuring cup)

Matchstick or lighter

Martini glass (or any regular glass)

saucer (or any small dishware)

Shop for the Perfect Blend ingredients at bevbarons.com.

See you on Thursday for a fun mixology session!