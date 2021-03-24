Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Ask the expert: Two Moons Distillery tour with Dimple Yuen

Ask the expert: Two Moons Distillery tour with Dimple Yuen

Bars and pubs Hong Kong , Hong Kong Wednesday March 24 2021
Two Moons Distillery tour with Dimple Yuen

Gin enthusiasts and aspiring women entrepreneurs can join in on the Instagram live episode of Ask the expert with Dimple Yuen, head distiller and co-founder of Two Moons Distillery. Dimple will be sharing her journey to becoming Hong Kong's first female head distiller and touring us inside Two Moons microdistillery. Take a peek inside the distillery and discover how they create their small-batch handcrafted gins from the comfort of your own home. Dimple will walk us through their gin-making process, guide us in identifying flavour profiles and notes to look out for, and the perfect ways to serve gin. 

Tune in on Time Out Hong Kong's Instagram account on March 24, 3pm.  

 

