Tsim Sha Tsui restobar Avenue 75 Bar & Eatery boasts an open design and artsy vibe, thanks to their colourful mural that makes for a great photo backdrop. The laid-back setting here offers a great spot to mingle with friends while you dig into inventive Asian cuisine and find your favourite tipple from the extensive menu featuring creative cocktails and spirits such as gin, rare whiskeys, tequilas, wine, as well as craft beers.