Avoca

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Before wrapping up 2023, Mondrian Hong Kong opened up shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, bringing along some new F&B offerings for everyone to check out. The hotel launched Avoca on the 38th floor, which you can get to from Hart Avenue using a dedicated lift. This fresh spot is a modern bar with stunning views of Hong Kong Island and Victoria Harbour. You can look forward to creative cocktails inspired by local delicacies, accompanied by a carefully crafted food menu and live DJ performances. Some standout drinks include the Lap Yuk Old Fashioned ($148), which puts an umami spin on the classic with Chinese Bacon-infused bourbon, cantaloupe melon molasses, and upcycled Chinese bacon milk chocolate. Also, check out the 3:15pm Martini ($118), a nod to nostalgic Hong Kong drinks that blends coffee and milk tea, served with a mini pineapple bun, as well as the Lotus Manhattan ($128), made with Rebel Yell Bourbon, Ratafia Rossi, chocolate bitters, macerated over lotus leaves.

Learn more about Mondrian Hong Kong 

Details

Address:
38/F, Mondrian, 8A Hart Ave, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
3550 0388
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6.30pm-1am
