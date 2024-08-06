Subscribe
  • Bars and pubs
  • Lan Kwai Fong

Bamboo Bar

Lan Kwai Fong may be losing its lustre as the younger crowd opts for social gatherings in other parts of Central, but there are still plenty of activities and bars in the area offering decent drinks and good times. One of the recent openings is Bamboo Bar, which launched in late April and will celebrate its grand opening this August. Guests can enjoy Chinese baijiu-based creations, highballs, and craft beers and dig into a bar menu of Sichuan-inspired bar bites (from $22) like spicy shrimp and an assortment of crispy fried skewers. For those looking to shake off the workday blues, enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free cocktail deal from 5pm to 10pm daily. And if you’re rolling in late with a squad of four or more, you’ll score a complimentary order of their signature Shengzhou Xiao Long Bao  – first come, first served!

Details

Address
G/F, 21 D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 5pm - 2am
