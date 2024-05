Time Out says

Located just above Butler Bar, Japanese-style Bar Buonasera is the Hong Kong branch of the famous Osaka bar by the same name. Led by Nick Tse and Ayako Miyake, the bar offers a diverse array of cocktails, and whiskies to choose from. If you’re not sure what to order, Bar Buonasera’s bartenders will be more than happy to shake up handcrafted cocktails to your liking, ensuring that every glass served is a masterpiece in itself.