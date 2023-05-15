Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bar Leone

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
  1. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Courtesy Bar Leone
    PreviousNext
    /16
  2. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Courtesy Bar Leone
    PreviousNext
    /16
  3. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Leone Martini
    PreviousNext
    /16
  4. Bar Leone
    Bar Leone I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /16
  5. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Courtesy Bar LeoneLorenzo Antinori
    PreviousNext
    /16
  6. Bar Leone
    Bar Leone's Yuzu Bianco I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /16
  7. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /16
  8. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Bar Leone's Fernet Hunter Cacao
    PreviousNext
    /16
  9. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Beer and amaro shot featuring different amaro monthly
    PreviousNext
    /16
  10. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Courtesy Bar LeoneBar Leone's Beer and amaro
    PreviousNext
    /16
  11. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Olive Oil Sour
    PreviousNext
    /16
  12. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Polenta Cacio & Pepe
    PreviousNext
    /16
  13. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Piccoli
    PreviousNext
    /16
  14. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Norman Conquest
    PreviousNext
    /16
  15. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Roman Stuffed Pizza with Mortadella
    PreviousNext
    /16
  16. Bar Leone
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Bar Leone
    PreviousNext
    /16
Advertising

Time Out says

The award-winning mixologist is finally opening his promising new project in Hong Kong on June 17

Watch the video below for a first look at Bar Leone:

Hong Kong’s bar scene is continuously evolving, with new establishments popping up almost every month. As the weather warms up, even more, new bars are set to open in the city. Following the recent announcement of The Savory Project’s opening - the second project of renowned bar Coa – top bar at Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for 2021 and 2022 - another highly anticipated addition is Bar Leone - the first independent venture by award-winning mixologist Lorenzo Antinori, formerly the beverage manager at Four Seasons Hong Kong’s Argo.   

The bar opened in June of 2023 on Bridges Street in Soho. Bar Leone is a venue that aims to celebrate the community and spotlight classic cocktails. “We hope to become a reference point within Hong Kong’s F&B community, but also be known as a neighbourhood bar that you can come back to again and again,” shares Lorenzo. “Our aim is to create a curated experience which is unapologetically nostalgic whilst also having a bit of fun,” he adds. 

Bar Leone aims to embody the spirit of the strong, sovereign lion, the symbol of Trastevere – Lorenzo’s hometown – and draw inspiration from traditional Roman bars that are integral to the city’s 21 neighbourhoods. The place is relaxed, homey, and fun, reflecting Lorenzo’s playful character. Expect burnt orange banquettes, a mahogany bar, church-style candles, posters of famous Italian personalities – including the pope – beats from an eclectic soundtrack that celebrates Italian pop culture from the 70s to 80s, and a lot of personal knick-knacks that Lorenzo collected over the years, including adorable pictures of him when he was a kid (some you’ll find staring at you on the bathroom walls!) and old calendar posters that he took from his brother’s wall. 

The bar programme showcases revived classic cocktails using a ‘low-intervention’ approach and focuses on ingredients and seasonality. The bar features straightforward craft mixology without the use of modern machinery or distillation, less garnish, and no unnecessary presentation. “We are taking a step away from the current trends and proudly keeping it simple, allowing guests to fully understand the ingredients that go into a cocktail without the need of being gimmicky,” says Lorenzo. 

The menu includes signature cocktails and a section called ‘Friends and Fam’which is dedicated to brand partnerships and collaborations that features drinks like Apple Martini (10 percent of the sales will be given to More Good Foundation), and Truffle Sazerac made with Fernet Hunter Cacao – a bottle collaboration with Bar Leone. Guests can also order espresso ($15, one of the cheapest espresso servings in the city) or amaro and chow down on small dishes and snacks like house-smoked olives, polenta cacio e pepe, artisanal cold cuts, and Roman stuffed pizza with mortadella, one of Lorenzo’s personal favourites. 

We're fortunate to be among the first to try their offerings, and the standout drinks on the menu include the refreshing Olive Oil Sour ($130), made using a milk shaker to achieve an extra frothy finish. The bar's signature Leone Martini ($130) is a floral, nutty, spirit-forward treat served with cashew-stuffed olives. Another noteworthy option is the Yuzu Bianco ($130), a boozy white Negroni that's easy to drink thanks to its refreshing yuzu notes.

Follow barleonehk on Instagram, for more updates. Watch this space for a first look video of the bar. 

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta

Details

Address:
G/F, 11-15 Bridges Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 5pm-late, Sat-Sun 3pm-late

What’s on

Estro and Bar Leone's collaborations

  • Food and drink events

This April, one Michelin-starred Neapolitan restaurant, Estro, and popular Roman-inspired cocktail bar, Bar Leone, will be joining forces for two exclusive collaborations to offer an array of  exquisite Italian dishes and drinks. The collaborations will kick off on April 2 at Estro, where diners will get to savour a six-course menu ($1,280) made especially for the event. Dinerswill begin with an aperitivo to stimulate the appetite, followed by delectable courses like artichoke with red prawns and burrata, spaghetti cacio e pepi, pollo alla cacciatora with tomatoes and aromatic herbs, as well as a classic tiramisu to conclude the evening on a sweet note. Guests can elevate their dining experience by opting for curated cocktail pairings (+$400) by Bar Leone’s award-winning mixologist Lorenzo Antinori. If you prefer something more casual, Bar Leone will wrap up the collaborative events on April 28 at their cosy venue. During the evening, guests can sip on a wide range of the bar’s classic cocktails, as well as nibble on an exclusive range of Neapolitan-style snacks created by Estro’s chef Antimo Maria Merone and his culinary team. Reserve your tables for Estro and Bar Leone’s collaborations here.

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.