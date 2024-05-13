Hong Kong
Blind Tiger: Sky-high symphony of mixology, gastronomy, and music

Perched on the top floor of W Macau – Studio City, this bar offers stunning views of the city’s majestic skyline

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Blind Tiger
From sunup to sundown
Perched atop W Macau – Studio City, Blind Tiger offers a premiere view of Macau’s skyline. By day, savour an indulgent, all-black afternoon tea experience, W T Time. As the sun sets, end the day with a diverse range of innovative cocktails inspired by global destinations and explore their apothecary-inspired bar counter, boasting an impressive selection of premier aged-barrel spirits, darker spirits, and limited whisky from Japanese and Scottish distilleries.

Suite sounds
Discover the first W Sound Suite in Greater China at Blind Tiger, where you can engage in a unique music experience while enjoying fantastic drinks. This renowned music studio features live music and opportunities to remix and create your tracks using state-of-the-art audio equipment.

