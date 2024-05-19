Hong Kong
Bound Kowloon

  • Bars and pubs
  • Prince Edward
  • Recommended
Cafe bar Bound has simple decor with neon light accents, the hottest tunes playing all day long, and even a sticker photobooth – all of which combine to offer guests a one-of-a-kind drinking experience. Enjoy coffee, craft beer, and Bound’s speciality Yuk Bing Siu-infused cocktails, which combines various ingredients with the traditional Cantonese rice liquor. The bar also occasionally invites local artists to perform at their venue, which makes this location the perfect spot for you to kick back and relax.

32 Boundary Street, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
2396 6488
Mon-Sun 2pm-2am
