Bound Kowloon

Time Out says

Cafe bar Bound has simple decor with neon light accents, the hottest tunes playing all day long, and even a sticker photobooth – all of which combine to offer guests a one-of-a-kind drinking experience. Enjoy coffee, craft beer, and Bound’s speciality Yuk Bing Siu-infused cocktails, which combines various ingredients with the traditional Cantonese rice liquor. The bar also occasionally invites local artists to perform at their venue, which makes this location the perfect spot for you to kick back and relax.