British luxury fashion house Burberry has taken over MO Bar to celebrate its latest bag, the Rocking Horse. Offering a special set menu for two ($598), drinks, and even a mini gift to redeem, the time-limited Burberry Knight Bar sees MO Bar dressed in a rich, sophisticated Knight Blue colour, with the house’s classic plaid across the carpet and neon light installations of the iconic Equestrian Knight, a crowd-sourced illustration from circa 1901.

Guests can enjoy classic bite-sized British fare like toad in the hole, fish and chips with minted mush peas, smoked Scottish salmon and pickled cucumber parker roll, as well as cherry trifle and scones with Devon clotted cream and (our favourite) homemade strawberry preserve. For drinks, the pop-up bar has prepared The Knight ($188), a refreshing oolong tea-infused cocktail; and a non-alcoholic mocktail, The Burberry ($138), a flavourful blend of Seedlip Grove, apple, earl grey tea, cinnamon, and more.

After the meal, a customised QR code will be generated for guests to take to the Burberry pop-up store (2/F) to redeem a limited-edition gift, including horse-shaped clips, new seasonal Burberry Check totes, and rubber key charms, from the Burberry Landmark vending machine.

This fashionable pop-up is available from now until July 14. Reservations are now open, and booking in advance is highly recommended as seats are limited.