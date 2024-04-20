Hong Kong
Busybird

  • Bars and pubs
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Busy Bird, Wan Chai
Photograph: Courtesy Busy Bird
Time Out says

Busybird is a neighbourhood bar that brings the wine-loving crowd to Starstreet Precinct. With exposed concrete walls, posters and graffiti, and plastic containers as tables, Busy Bird offers an unpretentious hip space where you can just relax with friends and knock back a few glasses. Grab a seat in the semi-al fresco area to enjoy their signature wines or one of their creative cocktails, and be sure to check out their live music nights. 

Details

Address:
10 St. Francis Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 5pm-1am, Fri 5pm-3am
