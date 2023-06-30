Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Candour‘s Curtain Call

  • Bars and pubs
  • Candour, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Candour
    Photograph: Courtesy Candour
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Candour
    Photograph: Courtesy Candour
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Candour
    Photograph: Courtesy Candour
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Candour, a hip-hop bar and lounge created by the same team behind Hjem, will be bidding farewell to Peel Street this month. The venue opened in 2021 during the height of the pandemic and has since entertained Hong Kong residents with killer happy hours, parties, and creative events. Unfortunately, the hip-hop lounge has decided to close its doors by the end of the month. However, before they draw the curtains, they want to treat their patrons to a fun last hurrah and celebrate all the good times at their beloved space. 

Join the party on June 30 from 7 pm until late and enjoy Candour's signature cocktails while grooving to the energetic beats of Candour's resident DJ, Crystal So, who will be on the decks from 10 pm onwards, spinning hip-hop and R'n'B tunes. 

Though the venue is closing its doors, Candour hopes to keep their vision alive and create festive events and cocktail-infused pop-up in the future.   

Details

Event website:
www.instagram.com/candourbarhk/?hl=en
Address:
Candour
G/F, 65-65A Peel St, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
7pm-2am

Dates and times

19:00Candour‘s Curtain CallCandour
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.