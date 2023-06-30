Time Out says

Candour, a hip-hop bar and lounge created by the same team behind Hjem, will be bidding farewell to Peel Street this month. The venue opened in 2021 during the height of the pandemic and has since entertained Hong Kong residents with killer happy hours, parties, and creative events. Unfortunately, the hip-hop lounge has decided to close its doors by the end of the month. However, before they draw the curtains, they want to treat their patrons to a fun last hurrah and celebrate all the good times at their beloved space.

Join the party on June 30 from 7 pm until late and enjoy Candour's signature cocktails while grooving to the energetic beats of Candour's resident DJ, Crystal So, who will be on the decks from 10 pm onwards, spinning hip-hop and R'n'B tunes.

Though the venue is closing its doors, Candour hopes to keep their vision alive and create festive events and cocktail-infused pop-up in the future.