Champagne Bar (Grand Hyatt Hong Kong)

Time Out says

The Grand Hyatt's Champagne Bar is an intimate lounge that pays homage to the decadent art deco period with their lavish interior. The hotel's head mixologist, Drew Chigorimbo, and the bar's team shake up creative Champagne cocktails while showcasing their inventiveness and commitment to sustainable practices. One of their standout creations is the Sparkling Amazu Shoga Martini ($190), which features Japanese gin infused with pickled ginger and ginger brine from the hotel's sushi-focused restaurant, Kaetsu. Aside from offering a selection of premium bar nibbles like freshly shucked oysters, parma ham, and steak tartare; Champagne Bar offers an unbeatable deal at the bar: two flutes of Champagne and 30 grams of Oscietra caviar, all for just $550.