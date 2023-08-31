Champagne Bar (Grand Hyatt Hong Kong)

Hong Kong
The Grand Hyatt's Champagne Bar is an intimate lounge that pays homage to the decadent art deco period with their lavish interior. The hotel's head mixologist, Drew Chigorimbo, and the bar's team shake up creative Champagne cocktails while showcasing their inventiveness and commitment to sustainable practices. One of their standout creations is the Sparkling Amazu Shoga Martini ($190), which features Japanese gin infused with pickled ginger and ginger brine from the hotel's sushi-focused restaurant, KaetsuAside from offering a selection of premium bar nibbles like freshly shucked oysters, parma ham, and steak tartare; Champagne Bar offers an unbeatable deal at the bar: two flutes of Champagne and 30 grams of Oscietra caviar, all for just $550.

Details

Address:
Lobby Level, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2584 7722
Opening hours:
Tues-Thur, Sat 5pm-12pm, Fri 5pm-1am
